Two Nissan Qashqai e-Power SUVs complete 837-mile trip on one tank of fuel

A pair of Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrids have driven from Land’s End to John O’Groats on a single tank of fuel.

The two cars took 18 hours over two days to cover the mammoth 837-mile drive. Behind the wheel were experts from Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE) in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.

Both vehicles finished the journey with 100 miles remaining in their fuel tanks, which resulted in an average fuel consumption figure of 75mpg – representing best-in-class for economy.

The feat echoes a similar challenge undertaken in 2007, when the original Qashqai 1.5dCi diesel completed the same route, setting a benchmark for fuel efficiency at the time, averaging 67.35mpg.

The two cars this time around featured Nissan’s e-Power system that uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce.

The technology has been updated for 2025 to give more power (201bhp compared to the 197bhp on offer before) but also be kinder to the environment, with CO2 emissions lowered from 116g/km to 102g/km.

Dean Driver, vehicle evaluation engineer, said: ‘Driving the Qashqai e-Power from Land’s End to John O’Groats really showcased the strength of the new powertrain.

‘Not only did it deliver a smooth and quiet drive throughout the journey, but we completed over 800 miles with fuel still in the tank – proving just how far this technology has come in combining range with refinement.’

David Moss, senior vice president, region research & development in Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania) said: ‘The third generation e-Power reflects everything we’ve learned from years of development.

‘We’ve taken the best elements from previous systems, listened to what customers value most, and re-engineered the platform to maximise efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance driving comfort—all while maintaining diesel-like range.

‘We’re proud that the new e-Power now delivers best-in-class driving performance, fuel economy and emissions.’

The Qashqai with the updated e-Power hybrid powertrain is available to order now, with prices starting at £34,860 for the entry-level car. Deliveries are due to commence later this year.