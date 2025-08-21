News

JLR looks to make Gaydon HQ more sustainable by opening 26-hectare solar farm

  • JLR opens new solar farm to help power Gaydon HQ
  • 26-hectare site aims to supply up to 31 per cent of the site’s energy needs
  • Development is part of ‘strategic shift to gain greater control over energy mix’

Time 10:02 am, August 21, 2025

JLR has boosted its eco credentials by opening a 26-hectare solar farm to power its Gaydon HQ.

The British carmaker is currently aiming to have electric versions of all of its models by 2030 and is has now turned its attention to running its headquarters just as sustainably.

The new solar farm is similar in size to 36 football pitches and will produce just under a third (31%) of the site’s energy requirements directly from the sun.

It is the first of three solar energy projects to be undertaken by JLR, as the firm looks ahead to a greener future.

In addition, a ‘newly expanded’ installation of over 18,000 solar panels is expected to be completed at the outfit’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton.

That setup aims to provide nearly 40% of the electric motor and battery production site’s energy requirements.

Then, next year, JLR will begin installing over 10 megawatts of solar carports at its Merseyside site, which will make it the largest solar carport in the UK.

JLR has also looked to boost ‘biodiversity efforts’ by planting wildflowers between the solar panels while also restoring hedgerows nearby with bird-friendly species.

Outlining the plans, Andrea Debbane, JLR’s chief sustainability officer, said: ‘The delivery of our self‑generated renewable energy projects across the UK and China is part of our strategic shift to gain greater control over our energy mix against a backdrop of uncertainty – reducing our reliance on volatile markets and global grid infrastructure.

‘JLR is aiming to source at least one-third of its global energy needs from onsite and near-site renewables alternatives to natural gas by 2030.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2