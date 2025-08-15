Citroen woes continue as rare ‘stop-drive’ order is expanded to C4, DS4 and DS5 models

Almost 10,000 additional Citroen owners have found themselves caught up in the brand’s rare ‘stop-drive order’ after its ‘code red’ recall was expanded to include further models.

Car Dealer has reported extensively on the current crisis, which has seen around 120,000 vehicles taken off the roads in response to concerns over faulty airbags.

The recall has so far impacted Citroen C3 and DS3 models but further vehicles have now been implicated, causing significant headaches for both Citroen and its customers.

In news recently reported by Auto Express, the brand has recalled C4 and DS4 models built between 2010 and 2011, as well as DS5 cars built between 2010 and 2013.

The expansion will impact an additional 9,968 cars, placing further strain on the Citroen’s beleaguered dealer network, which is currently being assisted by Peugeot.

Confirming the news, a spokesman for Stellantis said: ‘The company’s focus remains on completing the replacement of airbags in affected vehicles as swiftly as possible.

‘The Citroen network is fully engaged in maximising the number of cars that can be completed every day and, to increase our repair capacity even further and minimise as much as possible the impact on customers, the Peugeot network is now authorised to replace airbags on these cars in addition to at-home options.’

Citroen previously said it expected all airbags to have been replaced by the end of next month, despite previous concerns that work could drag into 2026, but it remains unclear how long it will take to deal with the latest batch of new models.

Stellantis recently came under fire from consumer champion Which? for its ‘chaotic’ handling of the Citroen airbag crisis.

The consumer champion says that there has been a lack of clarity over available compensation, with the situation causing ‘major upheaval’ for owners who rely on their cars and have no alternative options.

Lawyers have also said that customers could be entitled to hefty compensation amid talk of potential group action.