Stellantis comes under fire from Which? for ‘chaotic’ response to Citroen airbag crisis

Stellantis has come under fire from consumer champion Which? for its ‘chaotic’ handling of the Citroen airbag crisis.

Car Dealer has reported extensively on the rare ‘stop drive’ order which has left up to 120,000 customers unable to drive their cars.

The crisis relates to C3 and DS3 models which have been fitted with Takata airbags, which could rupture, causing serious injury.

Used car dealers have even been warned not to sell the models by experts and it was recently announced that Peugeot’s retail network was being mobilised in an attempt to get through repairs.

Lawyers have also said that customers could be entitled to hefty compensation and Which? has now stepped in to criticise a lack of clarity over available remunerations.

The group said the situation is causing ‘major upheaval’ for owners who rely on their cars and have no alternative options.