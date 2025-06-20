News

Citroen C3 and DS 3 owners ordered to stop driving their cars ‘immediately’ due to faulty airbags

  • Stellantis has ordered owners of specific C3 and DS 3 models to stop driving their cars immediately
  • ‘Stop-drive’ order concerns the cars’ Takata airbags
  • Woman in France died last week from injuries sustained from airbag
  • Stellantis stresses no reports of any incidents in UK

Stellantis has told UK owners of certain C3 and DS 3 models to stop driving their vehicles ‘immediately’ due to their airbags.

Stellantis, the parent company of both French firms, issued the ‘stop-drive’ action this afternoon (Jun 20), and said it was ‘mobilising’ its network of dealers, suppliers and manufacturing plants to deal with the issue.

Owners of the second-generation Citroen C3 built between 2009 and 2016, and the 2016-2019 DS 3, have been told to cease driving their cars ‘when safe to do so’.

These models are fitted with Takata airbags, which are at the centre of stop-drive order.

Stellantis said these UK models were already part of an ‘ongoing recall campaign’ that started over one year ago in Southern Europe, while Reuters reported a woman died in Reims, France, last week from injuries sustained by an airbag in a 2014 Citroen C3. As a result, some 82,000 C3 and DS 3s across France have now been ordered off the road.

The recall has now spread northwards, with Stellantis confirming that the recall and ‘stop-drive’ action is based on ‘multiple factors’ that include ‘airbag specifications, vehicle age and usage, climate conditions, and notifications from regulatory authorities’.

Stellantis said there were no reported incidents of faults in the UK, but has decided to action the order regardless.

Owners will be contacted by letter, and customers can check if their vehicle is affected by using the VIN check tool on the Citroen UK website, or contact the Recall Helpline on 0800 917 9285.

In a statement, the carmaker said: ‘Stellantis UK is mobilising its full network of suppliers, retailers and manufacturing plant to support this action and ensure the fastest, safest and most convenient solution for each customer.

‘Stellantis remains fully committed to acting swiftly, transparently, and responsibly in addressing this issue.’

