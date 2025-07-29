Garages express concerns about technician shortages and reduced EV servicing requirements

Garages and mobile servicing companies view costs, technician availability and a need to increase job volumes to compensate for the reduced servicing needs of EVs as the biggest threats to their business.

That is according to a new survey carried out by maintenance provider Fleet Assist, which found that 89% of firms are worried about soaring overheads and technician availability.

Despite the concerns, the survey did find a growing number of young people working in vehicle maintenance, with 23% of the technician workforce surveyed under the age of 24 – well above the 9% average across all industries.

Gender distribution is below average, though, with 80% reporting that two-thirds or more of their workers were men, and just one garage out of 5,200 reporting an even gender split.

Garages also reported that they needed to increase job volumes to compensate for the reduced servicing needs of EVs.

Of the garages surveyed, 90 per cent expected repair times to stay the same, or reduce further, while 81% expected lead times to remain the same or reduce.

Nikos Kotrozos, supply chain director at Fleet Assist, said: ‘Our survey has provided a wide-ranging insight into the garage industry and has confirmed the multiple challenges they face now and into the future.

‘It is important that we recognise how garages are facing up to these challenges and how we can support them.’

Garages also expressed concern over the number of systems they now need to access, which add to their overheads.