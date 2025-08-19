Stellantis issues yet another vehicle recall as minister raises concerns over airbag crisis

Peugeot’s beleaguered dealer network is facing further strain after Stellantis issued yet another vehicle recall.

Car Dealer has reported extensively on the Citroen Airbag Crisis, with Peugeot dealers recently called in to help clear the backlog of vehicles.

That recall was recently extended to include C4, DS4 and DS5 models and things have now gone from bad to worse for Peugeot dealers.

That is because, as well as handling Citroen’s faulty airbags, sites are now having to handle a separate recall of Peugeot 308 models.

The latest notice was sent out to customers last week, after concerns were raised with a seat belt anchorage on the 2nd seat row.

In a letter to motorists, bosses said that the component is at ‘potential risk of rupture during a crash event’ and advised them to take action.

While stopping short of issuing another ‘stop-drive’ notice, as seen with Citroen, Stellantis has described the seat belt work as ‘essential’.

A letter, signed by Stellantis’s director technical quality & warranty, Christopher Woosley, and seen by Car Dealer, says: ‘As part of our quality-monitoring programme, which is applied to all our products, we have identified that your Peugeot vehicle, the details of which appear above, may be affected by a seat belt anchorage on the 2nd seat row, that is at potential risk of rupture during a crash event.

‘To address this issue, we will reinforce the seat belt anchorage on the 2nd row seats.

‘This precautionary work is considered essential and will of course be completed free of charge.

‘Could I please ask you to contact your chosen retailer’s service reception, quoting the code MWL, who will be able to book an appointment to carry out this programme and give you further information if required.’

The recall applies to 308 models built between October 12, 2015 and December 1, 2019, with reports online suggesting that just under 250,000 cars could be impacted around the world.

Car Dealer has been unable to independently verify that figure, and it remains unclear how many UK drivers will be affected.

Stellantis has not responded to Car Dealer’s request for a comment.

Transport Secretary admits ‘serious concerns’

In response to the ongoing situation currently impacting Citroen drivers, transport secretary Heidi Alexander has now written to Stellantis’s UK boss, Eurig Druce, to call for ‘immediate steps’ to improve the recall process.

This included ensuring all affected owners are ‘provided with viable alternatives’ – whether through courtesy cars, financial compensation or at-home repairs – as existing arrangements are ‘not meeting expectations’.

She wrote: ‘I am writing to you to express serious concerns about the customer impact of the stop-drive recall currently affecting Citroen and DS Automobiles cars in the United Kingdom.

‘While I acknowledge and commend the pace at which Stellantis has initiated and progressed the recall programme, I must make clear that the level of disruption experienced by UK motorists – particularly the most vulnerable – is unacceptable.

‘I have received numerous reports from Members of Parliament and their constituents detailing distressing experiences, lack of clear guidance, and inadequate support for alternative transport arrangements.’

The Cabinet minister added that the recall has ‘exposed significant gaps in customer support and transparency’, and while Stellantis has conveyed its intentions to minimise the burden on consumers, this has ‘not been the experience for many of those affected’.

Citroen previously said it expected all airbags to have been replaced by the end of next month, despite previous concerns that work could drag into 2026, but it remains unclear how long it will take to deal with the latest batch of new models.

Stellantis recently came under fire from consumer champion Which? for its ‘chaotic’ handling of the Citroen airbag crisis.

The consumer champion says that there has been a lack of clarity over available compensation, with the situation causing ‘major upheaval’ for owners who rely on their cars and have no alternative options.

Lawyers have also said that customers could be entitled to hefty compensation amid talk of potential group action.