Slough Land Rover dealership announces it will close its doors next week

A Stratstone Land Rover dealership in Slough will be closing for the final time next Sunday, August 31.

The dealer group let customers know with an email and explained that it was part of ‘a strategic regional restructure’.

The showroom is located on Leigh Road in Slough, with a Jaguar dealership also on the same site.

The email read: ‘As a valued client of Stratstone Land Rover Slough, we are writing to inform you that, as part of a strategic regional restructure, we have taken the decision to permanently close our Slough showroom on 31 August 2025.

‘I understand this closure may raise questions about vehicle finance, workshop bookings and servicing so I’d like to assure you that Stratstone is committed to supporting you throughout your ownership experience.’

The dealer group also has a Land Rover dealership in Reading, 20 miles away, and has directed customers to their along with Tonbridge, Mayfair, Tottenham and Milton Keynes.

In the email, it added that the dealership will remain open until the end of next week and customers can call if they have any concerns.

Stratstone is one of the Pendragon group of brands that was bought by Lithia last year.