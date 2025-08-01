François Provost named as Luca de Meo’s permanent successor as Renault CEO

Renault has confirmed the appointment of François Provost as its new CEO, following the departure of Luca de Meo.

Car Dealer reported in June that de Meo had stepped down from his role in order to take control at luxury fashion group Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

He was temporarily replaced by Brit Duncan Minto but bosses have now moved to appoint Provost on a permanent basis.

The 57-year-old has spent the past 23 years working within Renault Group, most recently as chief procurement, partnerships and public affairs officer.

He will now be tasked with completing the implementation of Renaults current strategic plan, finalising the terms of the next one, and ensuring its successful execution.

Bosses say they were impressed with Provost’s ‘discernment and determination’ and are backing him to ‘maintain high performance standards, in full respect of the company’s values’.

Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the board of directors of Renault, said: ‘I am confident that François Provost will lead the group with discernment and determination in an environment that demands both rigor in execution, strategic vision, and the ability to innovate.

‘In this rapidly changing industry, his determination and sense of responsibility will be true assets to guide the teams and sustain our momentum. At Renault Group, there is no place for the status quo.

‘Thanks to his expertise and knowledge of the company, we will be able to complete the implementation of our strategic plan, finalise the terms of the next one, and ensure its successful execution. I sincerely look forward to working with him.

‘I would also like to warmly thank Duncan Minto for serving as interim during these past few days.’

Commenting on his appointment, Provost added : ‘It is with pride and gratitude that I welcome my appointment. I would like to warmly thank my president, Jean-Dominique Senard, and the board of directors for the trust they have placed in me.

‘I have a special thought for the teams across the group who have supported me throughout these past 23 years.

‘I will dedicate all my energy and passion to contributing – alongside our 100,000 employees, our dealers, suppliers, and partners – to the development of our group, one of the flagships of French industry for the past 127 years.

‘Renault Group benefits from strong fundamentals, with committed teams, an outstanding range of products, strong brands, and an innovative organisational model.

‘These will be invaluable assets as we accelerate our transformation in an increasingly demanding environment for our industry.

‘You can count on my commitment and determination to write the next page of our history together.’