Polestar partners with Stoneacre to open latest EV showroom in Newcastle

Stoneacre is to open a new Polestar showroom in the north east of England as the Swedish brand continues to expand its UK retail presence.

The EV firm has recently opened new sites in Kent and East Anglia, which will soon be joined by a fresh showroom in Newcastle.

The latest addition to the network will begin trading on Bank Holiday Monday (Aug 25) with customers given the freedom to tailor their entire journey, from initial enquiry all the way through to delivery.

Buyers will also be offered on-site test drives, with home and office deliveries both available as part of a drive to make the buying process as convenient as possible.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Matt Galvin, managing director of Polestar UK, said: ‘We are excited to bring Polestar to Newcastle, bringing our amazing cars closer to consumers across the north east.

‘It means that consumers in Newcastle have more choice which now includes Polestar when considering which brand of electric car they are going to choose next.

‘Our performance EVs are not only great fun to drive, and easy to live with, they come with transparency on their carbon footprint giving both retail and business customers peace of mind when it comes to their own contribution.’

The site arrives in Newcastle after the city’s local authority outlined bold sustainability ambitions, including a commitment to become neutral by 2030.

As part of the transition, the City Council has launched a new EV Charging Strategy to increase residential and public charging points and has secured a joint bid of £15.83m for local EV infrastructure.

Shaun Foweather, managing director of Stoneacre Motor Group, added: ‘We are proud to join the Polestar network as an official retail partner and bring this exceptional brand to our customers.

‘Polestar’s commitment to sustainable innovation perfectly aligns with our future-facing values at Stoneacre.

‘We are excited to play our part in the brand’s rapid UK growth and look forward to welcoming customers to our new Polestar Space.’