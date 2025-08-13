Polestar aims to give customers ‘unparalleled access’ with new showroom in Kent

Polestar has added to its UK dealer network with the opening of a new site in Kent.

Located in Aylesford, Maidstone, the latest addition will be operated by dealer group Lipscomb and becomes the 14th Polestar retail space in Britain.

Bosses say the state-of-the-art facility will offer ‘unparalleled access’ to the Polestar range to customers across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Essex.

The site will offer test drives on request with customers given the freedom to tailor their entire journey, from initial enquiry through to the delivery.

Buyers will also be given the choice between home or office deliveries, as the Swedish brand looks to make the buying process as convenient as possible.

Commenting on the opening, Mark Barnes, director of Lipscomb, said: “We are incredibly proud to have opened this sleek new Polestar Space in Maidstone.

‘With a newly refurbished showroom, strong local media partnerships, and a community of passionate EV drivers, we’re confident this will drive real momentum across Maidstone and the South East.’

Matt Galvin, managing director of Polestar UK, addd: ‘We are excited to bring Polestar to Maidstone and make our cars even more accessible across the South East.

‘This opening supports our ambition to meet customers where they are, offering a seamless and informed experience from test drive to order.

‘Together, we are making the shift towards a sustainable future more accessible across the UK.’

Galvin will be among the guests at our upcoming recording of Car Dealer Podcast Live.

The exclusive Motorway-sponsored show, which returns after a successful first outing last year, will once again be held Milton Hill House in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on September 24.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased with a hotel room package bundle.

Each ticket includes tea and coffee on arrival, entry to the live recording, and the barbecue dinner all hosted at the same venue.