Polestar partners with family-run Holden Group to open two new sites in East Anglia

Polestar has added to its UK dealer network with the addition of two new sites in East Anglia.

The Swedish EV brand has announced a new retail space in Norwich, as well as a ‘Polestar Hub’ location in Bury St Edmunds.

The two sites will be operated by the family-run Holden Group, with bosses hoping to give customers ‘greater access’ to Polestar’s range of EVs.

The Norwich space, located on Heigham Street, will offer customers the freedom to tailor their entire buying experience, from initial enquiry through to delivery

On-site test drives will be also available, with options for deliveries to home or office addresses.

The Hub, in Bury St Edmunds, will become the UK’s second Polestar Pre-Owned centre, when it opens later this year.

Bosses say East Anglia represents a growing market for electric vehicles, and Polestar is delighted to support the sustainability ambitions of the region.

UK MD Matt Galvin, who will be appearing at Car Dealer Podcast Live in September, said: ‘We are excited to bring Polestar to Norwich, and make our cars even more accessible across East Anglia.

‘It means that customers in Norwich have a real conscious choice without sacrifice when it comes to running an EV.

‘Our performance EVs are not only great fun to drive, and easy to live with, they come with transparency on their carbon footprint giving both retail and business customers peace of mind when it comes to their own contribution.’

Tim Holden, CEO of Holden Group, added: ‘Holden Group is proud to bring Polestar’s pioneering electric vehicles to East Anglia.

‘The cars are stunning, and our presence in both Norwich and Bury St Edmunds will complement the class leading online purchase experience by helping make these excellent electric vehicles more accessible to the local community.

‘I firmly believe once you’ve experienced and lived with an electric vehicle, you won’t ever go back to combustion engine, especially so with cars as good as Polestar.’