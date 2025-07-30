‘A no-brainer’: How AnyColour Car Uses MotorSales.AI and DSG Connected to Supercharge Sales

For Chris Beech at AnyColour Car, adopting MotorSales.AI (MSai) has revolutionised the dealership’s operations — from managing enquiries to closing finance deals.

Having worked across major car supermarkets and main dealers, Beech knows the frustration of juggling multiple systems.

‘There’s no system really that actually comes close to what this offers,’ he says. ‘It touches a lot of bases. You’re not flicking between platforms – everything’s in one place.’

At the heart of the transformation is MSai’s all-in-one approach: combining enquiry handling, finance proposals, automation, and a connected website.

‘We used to rely on a patchwork of AutoTrader, emails, and separate WhatsApp accounts. Keeping track was a pain. With MSai, everything’s in one system – we don’t need much else,’ Beech adds.

The connected storefront website has also boosted lead generation. ‘We’re getting more direct traffic now. Whether someone’s local or has seen the car online, they can just click a button, get a valuation, or send us a message. It all comes straight to us instead of going through a third party.’

One of the most talked-about features is Theo, MSai’s AI agent, who Beech describes as ‘a third little salesman.’

‘He’s not replacing us, but we never miss an enquiry now.’ he said.

‘Even on Sundays when we’re closed, Theo’s there collecting the details, asking questions, and getting responses. By Monday morning, we’re ready to go. He even answers specific questions like miles per gallon – he’s been a godsend.’

But the real game-changer has been the finance journey — supercharged by MSai’s integration with DSG Connected.

‘With the finance tools and DSG Connected working together, it’s seamless,’ Beech explains. ‘We get all the customer details through the portal, and with a click, we can send proposals to several lenders. It’s quick, efficient, and doesn’t break the sales flow.’

DSG Connected’s integration enables instant access to multiple finance providers, speeding up decision-making and helping close deals faster.

‘It’s like gold dust,’ Beech says. ‘The platform does the heavy lifting — the customer fills in the application at home, and we have everything we need. Plus, we can confirm permission to send proposals automatically, even if it’s out of hours.’

And because MSai is cloud-based, the whole team stays in sync. “If I’m off and a customer needs help, my colleague can pick it up straight away. We never miss a beat.

‘On busy days when we’re out on test drives, Theo’s still handling enquiries in the background. They’re not basic replies — he gives the right info and qualifies the lead.’

Beyond tech, Beech highlights the people behind the platform. ‘We were one of the first dealers to use MSai, and the support has been amazing,’ he said.

‘If we suggest improvements, they actually listen and implement them fast. It’s a proper partnership.’

Asked what he’d say to another dealer considering MSai and DSG Connected, Beech is direct, saying: ‘You’re basically adding another salesman to your team.

‘Everything’s streamlined — from enquiry to application to approval. If you’re a one-man band or a busy team, it makes your life easier. It’s a no-brainer really.’

With intelligent tools, integrated finance with DSG Connected, and real-time support, Anycolourcar.com proves that with the right tech and the right partners, small teams can deliver big results.

Ready to simplify your sales and finance process like AnyColour Car? See what MSai can do for your dealership here.