Motorsales.ai’s new connected inbox is helping turn leads into sales — now with WhatsApp

MotorSales.AI has launched Connected Inbox, an affordable, centralised lead-management platform that brings together enquiries from Facebook, Auto Trader, TikTok, dealer websites, CarGurus, you name it — all into one simple hub.

No more juggling logins or missing messages. Dealers can reply instantly via WhatsApp, SMS or Email from desktop or mobile all within the CRM. And now our improved WhatsApp integration is a breeze to set up!

‘WhatsApp has massively increased our current dealers’ sales conversions, and now the setup is ten times easier than ever,’ says Tatenda Gutu, head of dealer success at MotorSales.AI.

One Hub. All Your Leads Engaged

All two-way customer conversations from WhatsApp to web forms flow into a clear, easy-to-use Enquiry Hub. Sales teams can engage prospects faster whether they’re in the showroom, working from home, or out on the forecourt.

Key features include:

● WhatsApp, email, and SMS in one place

● Lead capture across all marketing and advertising channels

● Instant replies and built-in automations

● Customer history and lead-source tracking

● A simple CRM-style view with no training required (available if needed)

Connected Inbox is available for just £49 per month and includes a free 30-day trial to get dealers started, with no contracts or long-term commitment.

Boost Finance Revenue: Choose Between Connected AI or Connected Bespoke

MotorSales.AI offers two powerful upgrades through DSG Connected — one of the UK’s most established motor finance providers, supporting dealers for over 35 years.

Connected AI

Ideal for dealers who want a smarter, automated way to manage finance leads and customer engagement, Connected AI is funded by DSG Connected and includes:

● Plug & Play Lending Panel with instant finance options

● Unlimited messages across SMS, WhatsApp, and Email

● CRM, full DMS & Accounting System integrated within the system

● MOT & Service Reminders linked to the free website included in the package

Interested? Contact the MotorSales.AI team or your DSG Connected representative (if you have one) to check eligibility.

Connected Bespoke

Perfect for dealers seeking a full-service digital showroom and finance experience, Connected Bespoke includes:

● Storefront Hub and bespoke website tools

● PCP & HP finance calculators embedded on-site

● Showroom quoting tools for HP & PCP deals

This full package starts at £249 per month however supporting DSG dealers may be eligible to receive it for free. Contact your DSG Connected representative to confirm or sign up at motorsales.ai.

Why WhatsApp Works

WhatsApp continues to outperform other channels when it comes to customer engagement:

● In the UK, WhatsApp messages see open rates of 95–98%, compared to 18–23% for email

● Click-through rates average 45–60%, vs just 2–5% for email

● Response rates for WhatsApp hover around 40%, while email averages around 0.1%

● Dealers using WhatsApp typically see far higher engagement and lead conversions than SMS or email alone

What Dealers Are Saying

‘Since implementing MotorSales.AI, we’ve seen a huge improvement in customer engagement. The centralised lead system and WhatsApp integration make it so much easier to respond quickly — customers are noticing.’ – director, Motorland Ltd

‘From day one, the CRM simplified lead management. We’re responding faster, and the results speak for themselves.’

– director, The Car House

Try It Free for 30 Days

Connected Inbox is built for modern dealers who want to capture, engage, and convert more leads, without adding complexity. Sign up for the free 30-day trial or book a demo with the MotorSales.AI Success Team – click here