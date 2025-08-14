Luxury dealer group H.R. Owen opens high-end Lotus showroom opposite the Ritz

Luxury car dealer H.R. Owen has expanded its network of high-end showrooms with the opening of a new Lotus site opposite London’s famous Ritz Hotel.

The state-of-the-art site is spread across two floors, showcasing the entire Lotus range in what bosses have described as an ‘immersive Hyper Space environment’.

The Mayfair facility includes the very latest digital configuration technology for customers to build their perfect vehicle, with the site serving as the London home for Lotus’ bespoke personalisation options and exclusive experiences.

It has also been kitted out with a dedicated VIP lounge where customers can relax and a Lotus merchandise retail outlet, selling all the latest accessories.

The site joins the retailer’s existing Lotus dealerships in Hatfield and Manchester, as well as a pop-up showroom currently operating in Cardiff.

Bosses say the new development is the latest step in its growing relationship with Lotus, which was welcomed into its portfolio back in February 2024.

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: ‘Lotus Mayfair occupies one of the most sought-after destinations in London, representing the ideal flagship location for Lotus’ latest range of advanced lifestyle sports cars.

‘It also demonstrates H.R. Owen’s commitment to providing our customers with exceptional service in the most exclusive environments.

‘Having Lotus represented in Mayfair, opposite the Ritz Hotel, positions both Lotus and H.R. Owen exactly where they belong – right at the very pinnacle of luxury retail.’