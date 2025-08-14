Lloyd Motor Group showroomLloyd Motor Group showroom

News

Family-owned Lloyd Motor Group nears £1bn turnover as pre-tax profit falls 14%

  • Family firm raked in £939.8m in revenue last year – a 7.9% rise
  • But pre-tax profit slumped by over 14%
  • Busy start to 2025 with acquisition and new Ineos franchise

Time 6:48 am, August 14, 2025

Family-run Lloyd Motor Group saw turnover creep towards the £1bn mark last year, but pre-tax profit slipped by over 14%.

Latest accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024 show that the Car Dealer Top 100 firm raking in £939.8m in revenue, representing a 7.9% increase on 2023’s performance.

Some £843.8m came from the sale of new and used vehicles, while parts and servicing sales came to £84.8m and other sales were £11.1m.

However, pre-tax profit slipped by 14.6% from 2023’s £20.6m to £17.6m, while profit after taxes totalled £12.4m, down 14.8%.

EBITDA for the year came to £25.9m, down 7.2%.

The rise in revenue but fall in pre-tax profit followed a similar ratio in 2023, where turnover rose from 2022’s £727.377m to £870.985m and pre-tax profit slumped by 15%.

In the accompanying report for the year, signed on behalf of the board by director Samuel Lloyd, the company said that it was satisfied with the overall performance across its business during what it termed ‘challenging trading conditions’.

Aggregate emoluments for directors rose from £876,000 to £883,000, with the highest-paid director receiving £685,000 – up by £51,000 on 2023. A dividend of £330,000 was recommended – the same figure as in 2022 and 2023.

During the year, the firm acquired North Tyneside BMW and Mini dealership for £6.9m, and the entire ordinary share capital of N. & M. Walkingshaw Limited. The acquired business operates VW and Kia franchises in the West of Cumbria, with the trade and its assets being hived up into Lloyd Motors Limited on July 31, 2024.

So far in 2025, the business has acquired Carlisle Skoda for £2.4m, and secured a franchise from Ineos as the manufacturer sought to remodel its dealer business in the UK.

Looking ahead, Lloyd said that he looks ‘forward to achieving a high level of profitability in 2025 subject to the overall market and economic trading conditions being maintained throughout 2025’.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2