Lloyd Motor Group acquires Telford Skoda car dealership in Carlisle

Lloyd Motor Group has announced the acquisition of Telford Skoda, based in Carlisle.

The latest addition to its line-up of brands will be the first Skoda dealership for Lloyd Motor Group.

Telford Skoda has been run by the Telford family for 25 years and is well respected by the local community.

Sam Lloyd, managing director of Lloyd Motor Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Telford Skoda into the Lloyd Motor Group family and to partner with Skoda for the first time.

‘This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to expand our franchise portfolio while continuing to serve the local community with the same dedication and personal service they have come to expect.

‘Lindsay and her team have built an outstanding reputation over the past 25 years, and we are committed to maintaining those high standards while bringing our expertise and investment to further enhance the customer experience.’

Lindsay Telford, former owner of Telford Skoda, added: ‘After 25 wonderful years serving the Carlisle community, I am confident that Lloyd Motor Group is the perfect partner to continue the legacy we have built at Telford Škoda.

‘I want to thank our loyal customers and dedicated staff for their incredible support.

‘Lloyd Motor Group shares our commitment to outstanding customer service and that family-friendly approach that has always been at the heart of what we do. I know our customers will be in excellent hands.’