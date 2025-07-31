Auto Trader to roll out clever time-saving Deal Builder service to all dealers

Auto Trader has announced plans to roll out its Deal Builder service to all dealers, potentially unlocking a faster and more efficient sales process across the market.

In its 2024 financial results, the company said that it intended to make Deal Builder a part of its ‘core advertising proposition’, and the roll-out confirms this vision.

Deal Builder sees car buyers being able to value their part exchange, apply for finance and reserve a car. Last year, the number of dealers using it leapt to around 2,000.

Auto Trader says deals built through the service show much higher purchase intent, with top dealers converting over 80% of reserved vehicles.

Notably, 84% of buyers who build a deal don’t submit a lead elsewhere for at least three days, whilst nearly half of deals are made outside of traditional business hours.

Auto Trader has also said it intends to continue updating the service, giving dealers even more advanced buyer insights.

Available later this year, Auto Trader’s AI-driven analytics will highlight which buyers are most likely to convert and which vehicles are generating the highest engagement and purchase potential.

Dealers will be able to integrate this intelligence directly through Portal or their preferred systems via AT Connect.

Commenting, chief product officer, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, pictured, said: ‘The uniqueness of Auto Trader is how we respond to change and how we support retailers and partners through these changes.

‘This is why, after an extensive period of working with retailers to evolve Deal Builder and to ensure it delivers the best possible results, we made the decision to make it available to all.

‘By unlocking digital retailing for everyone, it’ll not only revolutionise how retailers engage with consumers, but will provide a new era of rich buyer intelligence, helping to convert deals more easily, maximise revenue opportunities, and optimise operational capacity.’