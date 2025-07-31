Arnold Clark extends partnership with Chinese GWM as BMW site also gets ‘significant’ investment

Dealer group Arnold Clark has expanded its partnership with Chinese brand GWM with the opening of two new showrooms in England.

The Car Dealer Top 100 table topper has launched branches in Hexham and Workington, which are both now fully operational and ready to welcome customers.

The dealerships join Arnold Clark’s existing GWM sites in Linwood and Stirling, having signed a franchise partnership with the Chinese outfit last year.

Gavin McKenzie, group brand director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We are thrilled to expand our GWM partnership with the opening of two brand-new branches in Hexham and Workington.

‘At Arnold Clark, we’re committed to offering our customers even more choice and genuine value for money when picking their next car – and these new GWM branches will help us do just that.

‘We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new branches so they can experience the stylish and innovative cars that GWM has to offer first hand.’

Elsewhere, north of the border, Arnold Clark has unveiled its new-look Inverness BMW and Mini showroom.

The firm has ploughed significant investment into the dual-site, which now features upgraded modern showrooms, dedicated customer lounges and state-of-the-art workshop and servicing bays.

It is hoped that the changes will increase capacity and slash customer waiting times, while also reflecting the dealer group’s ‘commitment to innovation, luxury and service excellence’.

Callum Rankin, group brand director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘This new facility offers customers an intimate boutique-style showroom, which will allow us to showcase our products in a better showroom environment while delivering exceptional levels of customer experience.

‘Whether customers are exploring the latest BMW, Mini or Motorrad models, visiting for servicing, or simply stopping by for advice, they’ll enjoy a modern, welcoming environment tailored to their needs.

‘We’ve significantly invested into the site, and we can’t wait to welcome customers in the area to the branch.’