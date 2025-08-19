Will Blackshaw hails ‘more professional’ motor trade as he marks 25 years in family business

Blackshaws boss Will Blackshaw has never known anything other than the motor trade, having joined the family business fresh out of school.

Now, two-and-a-half decades on, the experienced car dealer has reached a major milestone after celebrating 25 years in the business.

Over that time, the industry has changed beyond all recognition but for Blackshaw at least, the love of the trade has never waned.

He now runs the franchised car dealership group alongside sister Jill, with the Northumberland-based outfit currently representing Suzuki, KGM and MG.

Reflecting on his journey, on the most recent episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, Blackshaw said: ‘Last month it was 25 years in the family business, stroke the industry.

‘I literally don’t know anything else, I never worked anywhere else apart from being a part-time pizza boy when I was an apprentice to top up my wage.

‘Unfortunately nobody acknowledged it at work – I had to celebrate it myself! We celebrate other members of staff’s, but unfortunately, there were no balloons or cake on the desk when I came in so never mind. Hopefully for 30 years I may see something!

‘It’s scary how quickly it has went, to be honest and I still enjoy it.

‘Sometimes you think, after 25 years, do you fancy a change? But I do go to work every day looking forward to it and still love the industry as much as I did the first day.

‘I’m still not a fan of cars if I’m honest, but I still enjoy it.’

‘Professionalism in the biggest change’

Chatting with podcast hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay, talk soon turned to how the motor trade has changed in the last quarter of a century.

Blackshaw says that increased professionalism has transformed the industry, with data now playing a greater roll than ever before.

And while some may yearn for the old days, when deals were written on the back of a fag packet, Blackshaw is keen to embrace the changes.

He said: ‘I think the industry has generally improved. There are still sadly a few bad dealers out there who taint the industry, but I think the industry is a lot more professional now. I do think everyone that is in the industry wants to do a very, very good job.

‘I think we’ve caught up in probably taking digital much further.

‘We’ve all gone through a period of trying to purchase or rent a property, and if you look at the photography of houses, an average £200,000 house has maybe 30 pictures, and we’re selling cars with 50 pictures and very good video walk arounds.

‘I tried to buy a camper van a few years ago and I was astonished at how poor the imagery was compared to a car, bearing in mind at the time, the average price then for a second-hand camper van was probably between £40,000 and £60,000.’

He added: ‘I think we’re using data very, very well now and I think the skill of our people is very good. Technicians, as an example, are having to learn the EV side of things versus the ICE side of things and I think most of them have adapted very well to that and are taking it on well.

‘Service advisors, again, it used to be a handwritten diary but now they’re dealing with data and multiple computer systems on a daily basis. I think the skillset is a lot higher.

‘The fundamental selling of cars – I still think, it’s just a facilitate, a deal. I don’t mean that in a rude way because customers now know what they want and they’ve done the research.

‘They know what a car is worth but it is about not just selling cars to people, it’s supporting them when buying a car. If you look at our reviews, our culture very much is not a pushy sales environment.

‘I don’t think it works anymore. So I think you’ve just got to listen to people, whether it’s your customers or your staff, and keep them happy. And it really is as simple as that.’

You can listen to all episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.