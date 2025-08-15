Vauxhall Corsa is the fastest selling used car so far in August and EVs sale speed increases further

The Vauxhall Corsa is currently the fastest selling car in the UK, according to the latest data from Auto Trader.

The mid-month update showed that Corsas that were less than one year old and petrol-powered were selling on average in only 15 days.

This was followed by the MG HS, petrol and three to five years old, in 16 days and the Volkswagen ID.3, electric and also three to five years old, in 18 days. You can read the full list by scrolling down this page.

Despite petrol topping this list, it was electric cars that have been the fastest to sell so far this month. They’ve been moving off forecourts in just 27 days on average.

Cars aged three to five years were the fastest selling age also, moving in an average of 26 days. Despite the one-year old Corsa being the fastest to sell, this age band was the slowest moving at 36 days.

However, when combining the fastest three to five year age band and electric cars this segment of vehicles moved at a speedy 22 days on average.

Marc Palmer, Head of strategy and insight at Autotrader, commented: ‘With electric cars continuing to sell quickly in August, the data suggests July wasn’t just a blip but hopefully the beginning of a longer-term trend of used electric car success for retailers.

‘Overall, the market is robust with speed of sale holding firm and even accelerating in August, which isn’t a typical seasonal trend over the slower summer months. Combined with the broader positive market fundamentals we’re tracking, it should provide retailers with confidence for the second half of 2025.

‘However, with an ever-evolving market, from government policy to changing consumer preferences, retailers can best set themselves up for success by utilising all the data available when making their stocking and pricing decisions.’

Fastest-selling used cars – August (up to 12th August)

Vauxhall Corsa – Hatchback, Petrol, up to 1 year – 15 days to sell MG HS – SUV, Petrol, 3–5 years – 16 days Volkswagen ID.3 – Hatchback, Electric, 3–5 years – 18 days Hyundai Kona – SUV, Electric, 3–5 years – 18.5 days Toyota Yaris – Hatchback, Petrol Hybrid, 5–10 years – 19 days Kia Niro – SUV, Electric, 3–5 years – 19 days Jaguar I-Pace – SUV, Electric, 3–5 years – 19 days Nissan Qashqai – SUV, Petrol, 5–10 years – 20 days Nissan Leaf – Hatchback, Electric, 3–5 years – 20 days BMW X1 – SUV, Diesel, 5–10 years – 20 days

Slowest-selling used cars – August (up to 12th August)