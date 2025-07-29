Lloyd Motor Group to open Newcastle Ineos site after brand slashes UK dealer network

Lloyd Motor Group is to represent Ineos in Newcastle as the brand looks to start rebuilding its dealer network.

Car Dealer reported back in April that the off-road outfit had abandoned agency sales and was planning to slash its dealer network in half amid dwindling sales.

Despite the cuts, bosses at Ineos say the brand is now ‘actively recruiting additional partners’ as it looks to build up a franchised network across the country.

As part of that growth, the firm has expanded its existing deal with Lloyd Motor Group, which now becomes the brand’s official retailer for Newcastle and the wider North East.

The dealer group will offer a range of new and used Grenadier 4X4s at its existing Lloyd Select showroom in Newcastle.

Ineos is also hoping to benefit from the retailer’s upcoming investment in two new sites in Carlisle, both of which will operate under the 4X4 focused ‘Lloyd AllRoad’ brand.

Elsewhere, Ineos has also signed a deal with long-standing 4×4 specialist, Keith Gotts, to provide aftersales services in Alton, Hants.

Meanwhile, up in the North West, current Ineos retailer Halliwell Jones, is expanding its operations with the addition of a new service point in Wilmslow.

Confirming the changes, Tom Johnson, regional director, UK & Ireland at Ineos Automotive, said: ‘While the network evolves and we continue to introduce new partners over the coming months, we will support both new and existing customers by extending the remits of our existing sites and adding mobile service support where required.

‘It is great to see our core partners expanding their operations so we can continue to foster and develop our growing customer community.’