Trade site Dealerway launches WhatsApp concierge service to make listing part exes even easier

Trade disposal website Dealerway has launched a smart concierge service to make listing overage or part exchanges on its site quick and easy.

Time poor car dealers can now simply send details of any cars they need to dispose of to the Dealerway team via WhatsApp and they’ll upload it.

The site has also stopped charging sellers a fee so it’s completely free to sell a vehicle on the trade-only platform – buyers now pay a low fee of just £99 on each purchase.

Built off the back of a hugely popular Facebook group, the Dealerway app and website has grown rapidly with more than 2,500 registered car dealers since launch last year.

Founders Scott Sibley and Steven Douglas told Car Dealer they had decided to introduce the WhatsApp concierge service to make listing on the site as easy as possible.

‘We’ve worked hard to build the app and website to be simple and quick to use but as car dealers ourselves we recognise people in the motor trade are busy,’ said Douglas.

‘The Facebook page thrived because cars could be advertised in seconds and we want to help those dealers out there who want to be able to do that with overage stock and their part exchanges.

‘That’s why they can now simply send a WhatsApp from their phone to our team with a few details and we’ll get the cars live for them.’

Dealers will need to send the registration plate, mileage, a short description, price and photos via WhatsApp.

Dealerway’s team then creates the listing on the platform, manages offers, and sends buyer details across for invoicing, keeping the dealer in control while removing day-to-day admin.

Standard service hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, with a 10-minute response target, and typical time-to-listing measured in minutes.

Sibley added: ‘Dealers told us they want trade disposals off site quickly and into the market fast, without fees nibbling away at margin.

‘Dealerway Concierge means you send us a reg, mileage, a few photos and a price, and we’ll do the rest. It’s simple, it’s quick and, because there are no selling fees on Dealerway, every penny of the sale stays with the dealer.’

Dealerway says no other UK trade-to-trade auction platform offers this service, Sellers can use Concierge whether they are owner-drivers, independents or franchised networks. If they do not yet have an account, Dealerway will set one up as part of the process.

Concierge sits alongside Dealerway’s core proposition, built by car dealers for car dealers, and complements features such as VRM lookup, free MotorChecks and offer/counter-offer tools. Buyer verification and monitoring follow the same standards already in place on Dealerway.

Dealerway says data shared via WhatsApp is handled by authorised staff, stored securely and retained only for as long as needed to deliver the service and meet legal obligations.

Dealerway does not use WhatsApp submissions for marketing without consent, and dealers can request deletion of their data at any time.

To start a Concierge listing now message https://wa.me/447721293815 or visit: dealerway.co.uk.