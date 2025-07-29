Car dealers urged to check website compliance following new Government legislation

The Independent Motor Dealers Association (IMDA) is urging car sales firms to urgently review their websites in light of new government legislation.

The trade body says that dealers need to be aware of the new regulations after one long-standing member received a tap on the shoulder from Trading Standards.

The retailer was advised to update their website in order to comply with updated legislation around pricing, cancellation rights and business transparency.

The updated regulations state that all dealers’ sites must include headline pricing, including all mandatory fees, such as Road Fund Licence administration fees and delivery charges.

Websites must also make clear that consumers have the right to withdraw from or cancel a purchase and include transparent company information, such as full business details, trading name and an FCA number.

Meanwhile, if the site offers finance, a full disclosure statement should also be included.

IMDA chairman Umesh Samani says that the measures show the importance of dialogue between the government and the industry to ensure dealers are able to keep on top of legislation changes.

He said: ‘This highlights how important it is, when government legislation changes, that they reach out to associations like the IMDA so we can share up-to-date best practice with our members, to ensure they are operating compliantly and following guidelines.

‘This is not just about compliance – it’s about maintaining consumer trust and protecting your business from potential enforcement action.

‘The IMDA is here to support you, but it’s essential that every dealer takes responsibility for ensuring their digital presence meets the new standards.’

The updated legislation can be viewed here.