Arnold Clark puts a ‘Chery’ on top of existing partners as it adds 34th brand to portfolio

Dealer group Arnold Clark has added to its impressive list of manufacturer partners after signing a new franchise agreement with Chery.

The Chinese outfit already had a presence in the UK via its ownership of Jaecoo and Omoda but is now coming to these shores as its own standalone brand.

The Car Dealer Top 100 leader has moved quickly to add the outfit to its stable, which now includes a whopping 34 car brands.

Opening over the coming weeks, Chery will have have dedicated Arnold Clark showrooms in central Scotland and the north of England.

Confirming the news, Russell Borrie, CEO of Arnold Clark, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chery to the Arnold Clark family.

‘The Omoda and Jaecoo brands have already proven extremely popular with our customers, and we’re confident Chery will enjoy the same success.

‘As a global leader in innovative and technology-driven vehicles, Chery brings an exciting line-up that we know our customers will be eager to experience.’

Gavin McKenzie, group brand Director at Arnold Clark, added: ‘Chery is another strong addition to the Arnold Clark network and one that we’re thrilled to be working with.

‘We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new branches in the coming weeks.’

Chery’s upcoming Tiggo 6 SUV was recently unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, only the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs will be available at Arnold Clark dealerships initially.