Coming to a dealer near you: The best new models from Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed got off to a sizzling start yesterday with with thousands of spectators flocking to the West Sussex estate amid sweltering conditions.

Its set to be another scorcher today and across the whole weekend but its not just the weather which has been heating up.

There have already been countless red hot new releases from the motoring world, as brands look to outdo each other with their upcoming models.

We’ve picked out some of the highlights, which could be appearing in car dealerships across the country very soon…

Alpine A290 Rallye

Alpine has a strong presence at this year’s Festival of Speed and one of its most notable cars on show was the new A290 Rallye.

A motorsport-inspired version of the brand’s new A290 electric hatchback, the Rallye gets a range of modifications to help it with customer racing.

Highlights include revised suspension, a custom-made interior and a more striking exterior design.

Aston Martin DBX S

Aston Martin is showing off its DBX S for the first time at Goodwood, with this revised version of the firm’s popular SUV bring a host of revisions over its predecessor.

With 717bhp, it’s enormously powerful but still has lots of interior space and a reasonably large boot.

BMW M2 CS

BMW has a history of creating lightweight modes and the M2 CS is a continuation of this. A more focused version of BMW’s compact M2, the CS brings lightweight wheels and a stripped-backed interior.

Underneath the bonnet you’ll find a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine. It’ll be one of the most talked-about cars of the show.

Chery Tiggo 6

Car Dealer reported earlier this week that Chery would be launching as a standalone brand in the UK and this SUV is set to be the outfit’s first model.

Alongside fellow brands Jaecoo and Omoda, the Tiggo 6 will aim to deliver a premium experience for less than rivals.

Denza B5 and Z9 GT

Denza also marked its arrival in the UK with its B5 and Z9 GT models. As a more premium arm of BYD, Denza aims to bring a host of technological features to its cars alongside plenty of creature comforts.

The B5 has a clever four-wheel-drive system, while the Z9 GT brings a rather striking shooting-brake-style design.

Honda Super EV Concept

Honda’s cutesy Super EV concept might be small in proportions, but it more than makes up for this with character. While it’s still wearing camouflage at this year’s Festival of Speed, the Super EV Concept is a real head-turner.

It could preview an upcoming super-compact EV from Honda, too.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Hyundai’s stand is one of the largest at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and there’s good reason why – the arrival of the Ioniq 6 N. Following on from the popular 5 N, the 6 N brings a lot of performance as well as a striking exterior design.

Like the 5 N, it also gets a clever system which can recreate the feel and sound of a gearbox.

Jaecoo 5

Jaecoo has already made a big impact in the UK with its 7 SUV, but it’ll be looking to capitalise on that popularity with the new 5. It’ll sit as a smaller alternative to the 7, but like its larger stablemate, will offer lots of standard equipment.

Inside, there’s a large main screen and lots more standard features to tempt buyers away from cars like the Range Rover Evoque.

Jaguar Type 00

It might be a little while since Jaguar rocked the boat with its striking Type 00, but Festival of Speed is likely to be the first time that many people will have seen the car in the flesh.

With a decidedly futuristic look, we expect big crowds to flock to the Type 00.

Porsche Cayenne EV Concept

The Cayenne has been one of Porsche’s most successful models and soon, it’ll be making its way into an electric age.

Following on from the electric Macan, the new Cayenne promises a lot of performance from its motors.

It’s set to make numerous trips up the famous hill in disguised form.

MG IM5 and IM6

MG’s stand takes up a key spot at this week’s Festival of Speed and it’s also home to two of the brand’s new models.

The new IM sub-brand will bring a range of electric vehicles, with the IM5 and IM6 arriving as its first models. Expect them to rival cars like the Tesla Model 3.

Renault 4

It’s a big year for Renault as it broadens its electric range with the new 4. Following on from the successful 5, the 4 aims to bring more in the way of practicality with more interior space and a roomier boot than its city-focused stablemate.

First cars are expected this September – so Goodwood provides a great early look at the 4.