Former Cox Automotive president Michael Buxton, 60, has died

Former Cox Automotive president and industry stalwart Michael Buxton has died suddenly.

Buxton, 60, passed away in London on Wednesday and is survived by his wife Christine and three children.

The circumstances around his death are not yet known but they are not thought to be suspicious.

Buxton was on the board of car dealer group Hendy and advised several other motor trade businesses in the sector.

He had previously worked with Vanarama, Carzam and spent much of his career at Cox Automotive serving as president for a year in 2019, as chief operating officer in 2018 and as CEO for six years before that.

Martin Forbes, President of Cox Automotive International, said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the news of Michael’s passing.

‘Cox Automotive would not be the business it is today without the years of dedication and leadership Michael brought to it.

‘He leaves a lasting legacy on our industry; his determination and drive to push our sector forward will be remembered by many. Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends during this difficult time.’

Daksh Gupta, who had worked closely with Buxton, added: ‘Michael has done a huge amount in the industry over the past 30 years.

‘He held a number of senior roles at Cox Automotive and more recently was involved with several businesses across the sector.

‘He was a great man and will be sorely missed.

‘Michael was incredibly well known across the industry and it’s important people are informed.’

Buxton has been married to his wife Christine for 26 years and they had been together for more than 40 years. He had three children: Ellie, 29; Isabel, 25; and Henry, 20.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be made.