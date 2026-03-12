Keyloop to show dealers how to be more efficient at Car Dealer Live 26

Dealer will be able to learn how to eliminate inefficiencies in their day-to-day operations at Car Dealer Live 26 thanks to Keyloop.

The company will be presenting exclusive white paper research at the not-to-be-missed motor trade conference, which will be exploring how connected technology and AI can improve productivity across the industry.

Taking to the stage next week to discuss more will be Keyloop’s chief strategy officer, Tim Smith.

The conference, sponsored by Autotrader, takes place on March 19, and the last remaining tickets can be purchased by visiting our dedicated website – click here.

In a special video interview (posted at the top of this story), Smith said explained that the session will centre around what Keyloop calls ‘heat loss’ in the automotive retail system.

‘It is really about how we’re applying technology in the industry to try and overcome some of the inefficiencies that we see and we all experience on a day-to-day basis,’ he said.

‘We’ve kind of classified it in this concept of heat loss or energy loss in the system – time and money.’

According to Smith, many of these inefficiencies stem from ‘disconnected systems’ and ‘overly complex processes’ within dealerships.

‘When it comes to technology and it comes to processes, it’s really about the disjointed tool sets, that dis-connectivity,’ he said.

‘Are we getting closer as an industry and are technology providers like Keyloop delivering that answer? Well, I hope to say yes, we definitely are.’

AI will also form a key part of the discussion, particularly around improving lead handling and customer engagement.

Joining Smith on stage will be Jason Craker, former chief digital and information officer at Polestar and previously head of IT at Volvo, who played a key role in the EV brand’s digital transformation.

For dealers attending the session, Smith said the goal is to provide practical insights into how technology can streamline operations and boost efficiency.

Car Dealer Live takes place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon and is will be hosted by James Baggott, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin.

On the live stage, our partners – which include Autotrader, Impel, Keyloop, Motorway, Cox Automotive and Google – will all deliver exclusive research carried out for the event.

Eight car manufacturer bosses have signed up to attend Car Dealer Live with a headline interview with Peugeot MD Nicola Dobson kicking off the day.

Executives from Suzuki, Dacia and XPeng will take part in our car manufacturer panel, while a Chinese challenger brand session will feature BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery.

The independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas, the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit, and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage. Franchised dealers taking part in another panel include Hedin CEO Richard Ennis and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

There will also be a Social Media Masterclass featuring dealers who have saved thousands selling cars on social platforms.

In the networking area, they’ll be more forward-thinking firms who will be able to explain their new products and services for dealers.

