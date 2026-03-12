Dealers welcome the new Micra to showrooms as 52kW model gets full government grant

Nissan dealerships have been celebrating the arrival of the all-new Micra in showrooms, just as the brand’s 52kW version of its smallest electric car gets the full government EV grant.

To receive the full £3,750 off the price of an electric car, manufacturers have to meet certain criteria.

In the Micra’s case, that’s thanks to a new Europe-sourced battery, which enables customers to save the full £3,750, taking the starting price down to £23,245 for the 52kWh variant which provides a claimed range of up to 257 miles between charges.

The lower power 40kWh Micra can also save up to £1,500 with the government grant, with prices starting at £21,495, making the Japanese supermini one of the cheapest EVs on sale.

One of the first dealerships to take delivery of the new Micra was Lookers Nissan Gateshead, where general manager Martin Watson said he was delighted to be able to showcase the all-electric model to customers.

He said: ‘It’s great to have all-new Micra on board and the arrival of the first cars has certainly created a lot of interest among staff and visitors.

‘Customers visiting us for a service have been very keen to find out about the car and people picking up other models they have purchased from us have been checking it out too!

‘Our recent Electric Encounters Live event definitely helped build interest and anticipation and we’re really looking forward to getting the cars out on the roads now.’

The team at Lookers Nissan wasted no time in shouting about the new Micra’s arrival on social media and on Facebook, they said they were ‘over the moon’ to have the car in their Gateshead showroom and invited customers to visit the site in Stoneygate Close to see it for themselves.