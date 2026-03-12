Nissan dealership Crayford & Abbs backs local athlete with Olympic dreams

The team at a Nissan dealership in Norfolk are supporting a local athlete who is hoping to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Long-distance runner Logan Smith, 28, is also taking part in the 50km World Championships in New Delhi later this weekend.

He has been raising funds to cover the significant costs involved in competing at international level and Nissan dealer Crayford & Abbs has made a generous donation to help him make the 4,000-mile journey to India to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the event.

Logan, who lives in Cromer, already has an impressive list of achievements to his name. He has competed in major international marathons including races in Frankfurt and Valencia.

Most notably, he finished 22nd in the 2025 London Marathon, crossing the line in an incredible time of 2:15:23, a performance that firmly established him as one of Britain’s top endurance athletes.

All funds raised in advance of the New Delhi ultrarunners’ race on Sunday, March 14, will assist Logan and his team with travel, accommodation, training and race preparation, ensuring he can focus fully on his performance.

Conditions will be hot and humid so Logan has been training whilst wearing multiple layers of clothing to help him prepare. He says he has made many sacrifices in pursuit of his sporting goals but says it is his lifelong dream to represent his country.

Kevin Abbs, managing director at Crayford & Abbs, which runs dealerships in Holt and North Walsham, said: ‘Supporting our local community is at the heart of what we do. Whether it’s grassroots sports teams or elite athletes chasing world championship dreams, we are passionate about backing dedication, ambition and hard work.

‘The entire Crayford & Abbs team are delighted to support Logan and wish him every success in the upcoming World Championships. We look forward to following his journey and cheering him on!’