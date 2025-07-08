Chery on the Chinese cake: Omoda and Jaecoo owner to launch new UK car brand

Chery International has become the latest Chinese car brand to announce plans to launch in the UK.

The outfit already has a presence in Britain via its ownership of Omoda and Jaecoo but will now add its own standalone brand to that stable.

Chery will officially launch later this summer with two new SUVs, both of which have been ‘optimised for the local market’.

While, prices and specifications are yet to be confirmed, bosses say the new models will be sold via a ‘UK-wide dealer network’ over the coming months.

The new brand will be sold via a traditional franchised dealer model, leaning heavily on sites which already represent Omoda and Jaecoo.

Gary Lan, Chery International’s UK CEO, who also leads both Jaecoo and Omoda, said: ‘Chery’s introduction to the UK market this summer not only shows Chery’s commitment to growth, but also reflects our confidence in the UK automotive sector, and the appeal of our vehicles to local buyers. Expect the same innovation, style, technology focus, and exceptional value.’

Farrell Hsu, Chery UK country director, added: ‘The Chery brand is recognised globally as a trusted choice for families, fleets, and anyone who values cabin space, long range, and quality at a cost-effective price.

‘We’ve been working behind the scenes, learning from our experience with other Chery International-derived brands in the UK, and have taken this time to refine and refresh our approach to this important market.

‘We look forward to sharing more details on Chery’s UK introduction soon.’

The first model from Chery UK will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week in the First Glance paddock.