Discontinued Fords flying as used car market ‘wakes up’ in February

The fastest-selling car so far this month might have been the Tesla Model Y, but older cars are still dominating the top 10 while discontinued Ford models proved popular.

The latest data from Autotrader shows used car demand has accelerated sharply in February, with the average number of days for a used car to sell falling to just 27 days – two weeks faster than the 41 days reported in January.

The Model Y, aged three to five years, topped the table, selling in an average of just 16 days. However, it was followed closely by five- to ten-year-old examples of the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Yaris, which took an average of 17 and 17.5 days respectively to shift.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Focus, both aged five to ten years, alongside the Ford Kuga, aged three to five years, all sold in an average of 18 days.

The Fiesta was the fourth Ford to feature on the list, ranking ninth with an average of 19 days to sell. You can read the full top 10 fastest and slowest-selling cars below.

Fastest-selling used cars – Autotrader February 2026

Tesla Model Y – electric, 3 to 5 years – 16 days to sell

Ford EcoSport – petrol, 5 to 10 years – 17 days to sell

Toyota Yaris – petrol hybrid, 5 to 10 years – 17.5 days to sell

Vauxhall Corsa – petrol, 5 to 10 years – 18 days to sell

Ford Focus – petrol, 5 to 10 years – 18 days to sell

Ford Kuga – plug-in hybrid petrol, 3 to 5 years – 18 days to sell

Nissan Qashqai – diesel, 10 to 15 years – 18.5 days to sell

Hyundai Tucson – petrol, 5 to 10 years – 18.5 days to sell

Ford Fiesta – petrol, 5 to 10 years – 19 days to sell

MG HS – petrol, 3 to 5 years – 19 days to sell

Commenting, Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insights at Autotrader, said: ‘The acceleration in speed of sale to just 27 days confirms that the market has firmly woken up. The fundamentals are strong: buyer demand is high, and engagement is converting into transactions at a healthy pace.’

However, this boom in ‘middle-aged’ stock is not all good news, as there is a looming reduction in cars of this age profile. Autotrader’s analysis shows that with around 2.5m cars ‘lost’ due to pandemic production pauses, the supply of five- to six-year-old cars will drop by 25–30% by the end of this year.

Palmer added: ‘The specific popularity of 5–10-year-old vehicles highlights the structural shift in supply we predicted. As this “middle-aged” stock becomes scarcer, the challenge for retailers is not just selling cars, but sourcing the right ones.

‘This is where data becomes the competitive advantage. Retailers who use real-time insights to diversify their stock and spot these pockets of demand early will be best placed to turn this supply challenge into a profitable opportunity.’

Slowest-selling used cars – Autotrader February 2026

Volvo XC40 – petrol hybrid, 1 to 3 years – 54 days to sell

Mini Hatch – petrol, 3 to 5 years – 54 days to sell

Volvo XC40 – petrol hybrid, up to 1 year – 52 days to sell

Ford EcoSport – petrol, 3 to 5 years – 47 days to sell

Nissan Juke – petrol, 1 to 3 years – 41 days to sell

Toyota Yaris – petrol hybrid, 1 to 3 years – 40.5 days to sell

Vauxhall Crossland – petrol, 3 to 5 years – 40 days to sell

Skoda Karoq – petrol, 1 to 3 years – 39.5 days to sell

Vauxhall Mokka – petrol, 1 to 3 years – 38.5 days to sell

BMW 1 Series – petrol, 3 to 5 years – 38.5 days to sell