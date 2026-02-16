Car buyers more interested in hybrids and EV for their next purchase

Car buyers are more interested in hybrids and EVs for their next purchase rather than petrol and diesel cars, new research has found.

The Motors & Cazoo Consumer Insight Panel quizzed 2,001 people and found 55% expect to purchase an alternative fuel car in their next buying cycle, compared to 45% for ICE vehicles.

Motors & Cazoo said EV consideration has reached a new high, with nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents expecting their next car to be electric. Petrol remains the most popular future fuel choice (36%), closely followed by hybrid (30.5%), with diesel falling to its lowest level of 9.5%.

However, when it comes to choosing an EV, buyers are more confident about purchasing new rather than used.

Nearly half (49%) say they are confident about buying a new EV, rising to 80% of those seriously considering an EV. But only around a third (32%) say they feel confident about buying EVs aged at least two years old.

Confidence in purchasing any type of EV is highest among men (60%) and buyers aged 25-44 (70.5%).

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors & Cazoo, said: ‘Our Consumer Insight Panel has provided analysis on what makes car buyers tick for eight years and across 16 waves. These latest findings are particularly significant as they identify a tipping point among buyers away from ICE to alternative fuel cars.

‘When it comes to EVs, confidence will continue to determine whether buyers are ready to transition. Our research shows this is strongest among those buying new, with a high degree of apprehension expressed by used car buyers.

‘This highlights the important role played by dealers in listening to customers and addressing their concerns, especially as we start to see an increase in newer generation EVs entering the used market.’

The panel also identified mixed feelings about the government’s Electric Car Grant and similar schemes offered by several car brands.

Only 35% of all buyers said these offers would make them consider an EV. While over half (54%) of those considering an EV would choose the car best suited to their needs, rather than one that qualifies for a grant or discount.

Tugby added: ‘The research shows that the Electric Car Grant and similar carmaker programmes are having a limited impact on purchasing decisions, with practical considerations outweighing incentives for many buyers.’