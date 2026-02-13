Weekly Briefing: Are US car dealers really that more advanced than the Brits?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he reflects on what he learned at the NADA conference and asks: Are the American car dealers any better than the Brits?

Plus:

Sir Jony’s Ferrari interior

BMW’s huge recall

ZEV Mandate ‘needs review’

Fiesta still a best seller

Trading Standards warning

Mission Impossible Jeep

Peter Waddell’s house up for sale

JLR losses stack up

