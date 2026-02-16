Subaru celebrates best dealers of 2025 with family-run Dales taking overall gong

Subaru has celebrated its finest dealers at its Annual Conference & Awards event.

Held in Manchester, the Japanese carmaker handed out accolades to dealers for outstanding achievements across multiple performance categories.

Family-run Dales Subaru, based near Blackburn, was named the overall Retailer of the Year for 2025.

The car manufacturer said Dales’ achievements included surpassing sales targets, setting new standards for parts and accessory sales and growing its market share. It also has a ‘knowledgeable and passionate team defined by an unwavering commitment to serving their customers’.

The event also recognised outstanding performance across multiple other categories, with S & S Services securing both the Finance Retailer of the Year Award and the Sales Retailer of the Year title, and K T Green Ltd being acknowledged for Excellence in Customer Service. Russell Jones from Keith Price Garage was celebrated as Salesperson of the Year.

Lorraine Bishton, managing director, Subaru UK & Ireland, said: ‘It was a privilege to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our retailer network at our Annual Awards.

‘Dales Subaru, our Retailer of the Year, perfectly embodies the spirit of what sets our retail network apart – delivering high-quality, tailored automotive experiences in its local communities.

‘Our dealerships are the cornerstone of the Subaru experience. In an increasingly digital world, the personal service, local expertise, and genuine commitment our retailers provide matter more than ever.

‘They don’t just sell cars; they support adventures, protect families, and ensure that their customers can drive with total confidence on every journey. The success of Subaru is built on the dedication and excellence of our retail partners.’

Speaking about the award, Ross Butterworth, owner of Dales Subaru, said: ‘We are thrilled that Dales Subaru has been named Subaru UK’s Retailer of the Year. This award is a testament to our family and team’s hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

He continued: ‘As the owner of this family business, I’m proud to see our commitment to excellence recognised by Subaru UK. We’ve maintained a fantastic relationship with Subaru for over 10 years, built on trust, mutual respect and passion, values our family business shares with Subaru.’

2025 Subaru Awards Winners

Retailer of the Year (Overall): Dales Subaru

Retailer of the Year Region 1: Dales Subaru

Retailer of the Year Region 2: Keith Price Garage

Retailer of the Year Region 3: E O Culverwell Ltd (R/Bridge)

Finance Retailer of the Year: S & S Services

Excellence in Customer Service: K T Green Ltd

Salesperson of the Year: Russell Jones (Keith Price Garage)

Sales Retailer of the Year: S & S Services

Retailer Community Award: Jeffries of Bacton

Retailer Marketing Award: Autosales

Service Technician of the Year: Harry Pigott (Crayford & Abbs)

Aftersales Person of the Year: Connor Greenway (Desmond Eastwood Motors Ltd)

Aftersales Retailer of the Year: Roger Simpson Limited T/As Simpsons Swindon

Rising Star Award: Jimmy Milner (Zig Zag Cars Ltd T/As Tees Valley)

Newcomer of the Year: Wool and Bovington Motors Ltd

Picture: The Dales Subaru team collect their award from Subaru UK MD Lorraine Bishton