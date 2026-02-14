A warranty relationship worth committing to: The £1m profit playbook

Valentine’s Day is often about grand gestures. In the automotive world, it is a good moment to talk about something more valuable: business relationships that actually last.

For many dealerships, the relationship with warranties has been mixed. Promising at the start, frustrating over time, and too often ending with more cost than value. Poor pricing, limited visibility, and reactive claims handling have left many dealers questioning whether warranties are worth the effort.

Love Warranty believes they are, when they are done properly.

This Valentine’s Day, Love Warranty is releasing The £1m Warranty Profit Playbook, a free, practical guide designed to help dealers rebuild their warranty strategy into something sustainable, transparent, and genuinely profitable.

Why warranty programmes fall apart

Most warranty programmes do not fail due to lack of effort. They fail because the foundations are wrong.

Common problems include:

Pricing based on assumptions rather than evidence

Funds that are difficult to understand or control

Claims reviewed only once the damage is already done

Too little insight, too late

Over time, trust fades. Warranty funds quietly erode, teams spend more time reacting than managing, and profit becomes unpredictable. That is not a healthy position for any dealership.

A better way to build something that lasts

Love Warranty works closely with dealers across the UK, managing live warranty programmes and analysing real claims behaviour. The playbook is built directly from that experience.

It avoids jargon and focuses on simple, practical guidance, including:

How to price warranties fairly and sustainably

How to structure funds so they remain healthy over time

How to spot warning signs before profit is lost

How to move from reactive claims handling to control and confidence

These are not theories. They are frameworks already in use across active dealer programmes today.

Profit comes from care and consistency

One of the playbook’s core messages is simple: profit does not come from selling more warranties. It comes from selling the right warranties and managing them properly.

When dealers can clearly see how claims behave, how funds are performing, and where risks are emerging, decisions improve. Conversations become easier. Profit becomes repeatable.

Love Warranty’s platform supports this approach by giving dealers clear, real-time visibility of warranty performance, showing not just where money is spent, but how it is protected and grown.

Built with dealers in mind

Love Warranty was created to change how dealers experience warranties. Not as a bolt-on product, but as a properly managed part of the business.

That means:

Transparent fund management

Simple reporting teams actually understand

Products designed for long-term sustainability

Support that continues well beyond the point of sale

The playbook reflects this same philosophy. It is not a sales document. It is a practical guide dealers can put into action immediately.

A Valentine’s Day offer, no strings attached

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, The £1m Warranty Profit Playbook is available free to UK dealers. No cost. No pressure. Just clarity, insight, and a better way forward.

Dealers can request their copy here

Spreading the love properly

Love Warranty’s mission is to reset how warranties are priced, managed, and understood across the industry.

When warranties are done right:

Dealers earn sustainable, predictable profit

Customers receive better protection and service

After-sales becomes a strength, not a source of stress

This Valentine’s Day may be the right time to rethink your warranty relationship. With the right structure, the right data, and the right support, it can be one worth committing to.