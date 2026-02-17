Used car dealers warned that poor online reviews are now the biggest red flag among customers

A new survey has highlighted the importance of having good reviews, with more than half of motorists describing poor online feedback as their biggest red flag when buying a used car.

In a receny study by Startline Motor Finance, almost two thirds of used car shoppers (62%) said that substandard reviews would make them think twice about buying from a dealer.

The issue was the biggest concern when it came to potential red flags, ahead of slow communications (61%), badly presented vehicles (55%), dirty, unappealing premises (49%) and disinterested staff (46%).

Further issues include the business being brand new with no track record (43%), a hard-to-use website (38%), no aftersales products such as warranties being on offer (37%), a difficult buying journey (36%) and a poor choice of motor finance products (31%).

The data was collected as part of Startline’s Used Car Tracker, which took the views of 301 in-market used car buyers.

Reacting to the findings, Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: ‘Besides their home, a car is probably the most expensive purchase most people make and it’s important they feel reassured about not just the specific model they hope to buy but the retailer selling it.

‘Online reviews are a window into the experiences of other people in the same position and our research shows potential car buyers take them very seriously. If dealers want customers to trust them, they need to ensure their online profile is sound.

‘Other factors in our research paint a vivid picture. Consumers want prompt and professional service, an easy buying process, a well-presented vehicle, and a comprehensive range of finance and aftersales products.

‘If any of these are missing, they serve as a red flag that means the buyer may well pull out of the deal.’