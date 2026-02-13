Hendy boss ‘truly humbled’ after winning global Ford Motor Company award

The boss of Hampshire-based dealer group Hendy says he’s ‘truly humbled’ at winning a global award from Ford Motor Company.

CEO Paul Hendy was one of just eight recipients worldwide of its 2026 Salute to Dealers award, which celebrates Ford and Lincoln dealer principals for their philanthropic and community contributions.

The awards are now in their 26th year, and Hendy received his recognition at last week’s National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in Las Vegas from Henry Ford III.

The Hendy company has been carrying out charity work for the last 165 years, with Paul Hendy building upon that legacy.

He established the Hendy Foundation to bring the group’s community support under one roof, and it has supported more than 350 charities and backed causes ranging from food insecurity to domestic abuse support.

The Hendy Foundation work spans practical, local support – including education grants, housing assistance, and specialist equipment such as electric wheelchairs for young people.

Paul Hendy has also introduced ways for employees and customers to get involved, including a micro-donation option at the point of sale. The company also makes Ford Transit vans available for charitable deliveries.

“The Salute to Dealers award is our opportunity to spotlight and thank those within our global dealer network whose generosity makes a difference in their community,’ said Elena Ford, chief global dealer engagement officer.

‘I believe this is one of the most important recognitions Ford gives. Those honoured exemplify what it means to be a Ford and Lincoln dealer.’

Writing on LinkedIn, Hendy said: ‘I am truly humbled to have been recognised with the Ford Motor Company Salute to Dealers Award this week, with my family by my side.

‘This award, presented by Henry Ford III, recognises philanthropy and service to our community, and to be named as one of just eight global honourees worldwide is something I never imagined. I am incredibly grateful.

‘This recognition feels especially meaningful as we recently celebrated 115 years of partnership with Ford. It also reflects a business that has believed in giving back since my great-great-grandfather, F.A. Hendy, made significant contributions to the community in the late 1800s.’

Hendy said that receiving the Salute to Dealers Award wasn’t just a personal accolade, but one that reflected the contribution of his forefathers.

He added: ‘The award also recognises the work of the Hendy Foundation, which has donated more than £400,000 to over 400 charities since 2018 and is nearing £500,000 in total contributions.

‘It would not have been possible without the commitment and generosity of the Foundation trustees and volunteers, Team Hendy colleagues, customers, OEM partners, suppliers, and all those involved who make this work possible every day.’

Hendy went on to say: ‘Thank you to Ford Motor Company and everyone who has supported both myself and Hendy along the way. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

‘As part of this recognition, Ford has also made a generous $10,000 donation to Hendy Foundation. I am delighted to say that this funding will be shared across the communities of our Ford dealerships through Hendy Foundation, we look forward to sharing more about the impact this will make in due course.

‘Very proudly, here’s to the next 167 years.’