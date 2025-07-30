Jul 30: NHS to reveal strike impact; YouTube is second most-watched media; Honda N-One e

NHS set to reveal impact of strike action as doctors return to work

Disruption across the NHS in England caused by resident doctor strike action is set to end as the five-day walkout comes to a close.

Details on the number of appointments, procedures and operations postponed as a result are expected to be published later this week, with officials saying they expect a lesser impact compared to previous walkouts.

Both the government and the British Medical Association (BMA) have said they are prepared to continue discussions with a view to avert further strike action.

YouTube now the second most-watched media service in the UK – Ofcom

YouTube is now the second most-watched media service in the UK behind the BBC and ahead of ITV, according to an annual Ofcom report.

Overall, people spent an average of four hours and 30 minutes a day watching TV and video content at home in 2024, with broadcast TV still making up 56% of in-home viewing, the regulator said.

However, YouTube is ‘leading the charge’ in the streaming takeover of TV sets, with the service now the first place younger viewers go as soon as they switch on.

Honda N-One e: gives a hint of firm’s upcoming compact EV

Honda has recently taken the covers off the N-One e: electric kei car, which could preview an upcoming compact electric vehicle from the brand.

The N-One e: is only the second kei car to use an electric powertrain, and it’s likely that the European version – expected to be called the Super EV – will use the same battery, chassis and drivetrain.

Honda has not revealed the size of the battery at this stage, but the manufacturer claims that the N-One e: can travel up to 168 miles between trips to the plug and that a vehicle-to-home (V-2-H) function will be available.

The markets

The FTSE 100 made strong progress on Tuesday, boosted by results from AstraZeneca and Barclays, but it was a gloomy day for investors in Novo Nordisk.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 54.88 points, 0.6%, at 9,136.32. The index had earlier traded as high as 9,163.24. The FTSE 250 closed 158.73 points lower, 0.7%, at 21,793.07, and the AIM All-Share closed down 7.27 points, 0.9%, at 765.75.

The pound eased to 1.3337 dollars late on Tuesday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3403 dollars at the equities close on Monday.

Starmer faces pushback for opening door to Palestinian statehood

Sir Keir Starmer is facing pushback after announcing the UK will recognise a Palestinian state if the crisis in Gaza is not brought to an end.

The prime minister said the UK could take the step of recognising Palestine’s statehood in September, ahead of a major UN gathering.

The UK will only refrain from doing so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire and signs up to a long-term, peace process over the next two months.

Foreign repression on UK soil rising ‘unchecked’, MPs and peers warn

Foreign states are becoming bolder in their attempts to silence dissidents in the UK and the government must take stronger action, parliamentarians have warned.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Human Rights said transnational repression had increased in recent years, with foreign states using online harassment, lawsuits and physical violence to intimidate people in the UK.

MI5 investigations into threats from other states have increased 48% since 2022, the report said, while committee chairman Lord David Alton warned the rise was ‘going unchecked’.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Dealer group Stellantis &You has been ordered to pay more than £300,000 to a pair of former employees who suffered ‘serious racial discrimination’ while working for the retailer.

Johnsons Cars saw turnover accelerate towards the £1bn mark last year, despite pre-tax profits continuing to fall thanks to ‘numerous challenging headwinds’ that included agency sales.

Lloyd Motor Group is to represent Ineos in Newcastle as the brand looks to start rebuilding its dealer network.

The Independent Motor Dealers Association (IMDA) is urging car sales firms to urgently review their websites in light of new government legislation.

Carwow has been honouring the very best that the automotive industry has to offer as its ‘Top Rated’ accreditation returns for a second year.

A leading warranty company has seen a 20% rise in the number of cover packages it has sold for motor homes, amid changing consumer behaviours.

Garages and mobile servicing companies view costs, technician availability and a need to increase job volumes to compensate for the reduced servicing needs of EVs as the biggest threats to their business.

Weather

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered light showers, especially in central areas, reports BBC Weather. Western regions will enjoy afternoon sunshine before cloud increases by evening.

Overnight, rain and heavy showers will spread into southern and western areas, with clearer, drier conditions elsewhere except for showers in the far north-east.