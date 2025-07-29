Carwow dishes out new wave of ‘Top Rated’ accreditation with almost 500 firms honoured

Carwow has been honouring the very best that the automotive industry has to offer as its ‘‘Top Rated’ accreditation returns for a second year.

Introduced back in 2024, the programme looks to recognise firms which have consistently provided the highest levels of customer service, attracted positive reviews and achieved high conversion rates over the past 12 months.

This year’s process has seen accreditation awarded to 498 independent, franchise, leasing partners, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, located right across the country.

In order to be eligible, firms must have been active on Carwow for at least six months and needed to secure positive customer reviews, have fast response rates and deliver a quality customer experience.

Accredited retailers will now receive a mixture of physical and digital marketing collateral from Carwow to showcase their ‘Top Rated’ status, with the accreditation also highlighted on Carwow’s website.

The programme has already had an impact on consumer trust, with six in 10 visitors to the Carwow platform saying they would be more likely to change their cars with a retailer that has a ‘Top Rated’ status.

John Veichmanis, CEO at Carwow, said: ‘Having witnessed the delight of our recognised partners and how “Top Rated” status influenced consumer confidence last year, we knew we had to build on that in 2025.

‘The programme shines a light on those partners who deliver excellence in customer service to secure a competitive advantage in an ultra-competitive market, and they proudly showcase this accreditation in their showrooms and on their websites.

‘With a critical September ahead, the “Top Rated” accreditation will help retailers build trust, guide consumers in their car-changing decisions and bolster Carwow’s position as the go-to destination for over 10 million people.’

This year also saw the introduction of a new dedicated EV category, which aims to shine a spotlight on retailers that are leading the way when it comes to electrification.

Meanwhile, Volvo Car UK is one of the D2C brands to have been recognised in this year’s programme for delivering an industry-leading sales strategy and excellence in customer experience.

Reacting to the news, Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director at Volvo Car UK, said: ‘We are extremely proud to have been recognised as Carwow ‘Top Rated’ for a consecutive year.

‘This accreditation is testament to the great customer experience provided by Inside Sales, our Volvo retail network and, of course, our Customer Care teams.

‘I am personally so proud to see our D2C strategy having such a positive impact on the customer journey, and to have this stamp of approval from an industry-leading brand like Carwow.’