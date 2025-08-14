Bumper investment: Repair finance firm bags £8m backing from automotive heavyweights

Bumper has raised more than £8m in equity funding with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry agreeing to back the repair finance firm.

Bosses say the additional funding brings to an end its ‘Series B’ investment round, which has now brought in a total of £20m since launch.

The latest round has seen major brands invest into Bumper, including Suzuki Global Ventures, Porsche Ventures and Shell Ventures.

Money has also arrived from JLR – via its ‘InMotion Ventures’ division – as well as Autotech Ventures.

The completion of the latest funding round coincides with Bumper marking its tenth anniversary with a refreshed corporate brand identity and the launch of an all-new website with greater functionality for both dealer partners and car owners.

The firm will now use the new funding to launch its new ‘Bumper Pro’ platform and ‘AutoBI’ services across the UK and Europe and support strategic hiring to scale the company’s operations.

Bumper Pro enables automotive retailers to use Bumper’s direct payment solutions to reduce card transaction fees and automate back-office workflows.

Meanwhile, AutoBI – which was acquired by Bumper last year – provides real-time business intelligence tools for car retailers and OEMs.

James Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Bumper, said: ‘This investment is a strong vote of confidence from existing investors in our ambitious growth trajectory, long-term vision and our amazing team.

‘We are now operationally profitable and on track to surpass £1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2025, representing a tripling of our GMV year-on-year.

‘This momentum is driven by our expanding suite of services that deliver quantifiable value to automotive retailers and OEMs.

‘Ten years ago Bumper launched as a provider of interest-free repair financing for car owners.

‘Today, it has evolved into a comprehensive digital payments and software as a service (SaaS) platform for the automotive retailing sector, with products designed to streamline dealer operations, reduce costs and enhance customer experiences.’

Founded in 2013 by Jackson and business partner Jack Allman, Bumper enables drivers to pay for car repairs, servicing, MOTs, parts, and accessories via interest-free, ‘buy-now-pay-later’ instalments of up to £5,000 over one to six months.

Since launching, it has grown to have over at over 5,000 partner garages across Europe, offering fast, digital approvals with no hard credit check.

Explaining the investment, Tony Rimas, venture partner of Autotech Ventures, said: ‘We first invested in Bumper in 2021, attracted by its industry leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) product and penetration in the UK dealer sector.

‘Since then we have been impressed by its remarkable revenue growth in the UK and across Europe, its expanded portfolio of payment solutions and the team’s ability to execute on its ambitious plans.

‘We are delighted to support the next phase of Bumper’s growth and are particularly excited by the opportunities presented by its acquisition of AutoBi and Cocoon Payments and the rollout of the game-changing Bumper Pro platform.’

Kaihei Takagi, director of Suzuki Global Ventures, added: ‘We are very excited to continue supporting Bumper’s growth, following our initial investment, in this Series B extension.

‘As a result of Bumper’s proactive M&A growth strategy, we have been able to engage in broader strategic discussions beyond just Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), including areas of potential collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation.

‘We look forward to deepening these strategic conversations and supporting Bumper’s continued expansion across Europe, Japan and other regions.’