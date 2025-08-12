Snows Motor Group wins prestigious Peugeot award for ‘roarsome’ performance

Snows Motor Group’s Peugeot Basingstoke dealership has been recognised and praised by the French carmaker with a prestigious award.

The dealership has been awarded a Guild of Gold Lion Award – given in honour of the fact that they run one of the top-performing Peugeot dealerships in the UK.

The business achieved its success after being judged and ranked across a number of key categories.

Its Guild of Gold Lion Award means it is one of the top 20 Peugeot dealerships in the UK, and was placed fourth overall.

The dealership’s sales and aftersales operations were closely scrutinised during the rigorous assessment process, with customer feedback playing a key role.

Electric mobility was another important factor, with the team winning plaudits for impressive sales figures relating to the hybrids and pure EVs produced by Peugeot.

This isn’t the first time the Snows Peugeot Basingstoke team have won a Guild of Gold Lion Award. Previous successes have been achieved in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Amber Smith, sales manager at the dealership, says teamwork is the key factor in its continuing success.

She said: ‘Myself and assistant sales manager Josh Tigwell joined the business last year and we quickly realised that this is a dealership where a high level of performance is very much expected.

‘We were hopeful of winning another Guild of Gold Lion Award but of course took nothing for granted. Everyone in the team played a full part in winning this latest accolade and it’s wonderful that our hard work and consistent efforts have been rewarded.’

The Guild of Gold Lion trophy was presented to the team at a glittering ceremony in London.

It now takes pride of place in the trophy cabinet at Snows Peugeot Basingstoke in Aldermaston Road South.

Snows’ Stellantis Fleet Hub, also based in Basingstoke, won recognition at the London presentation ceremony, too. It was praised for the excellent levels of service it provides to corporate customers.

Manager David Plant was delighted with its placing as one of the top three Stellantis fleet hubs in the UK – a feat it has now achieved twice in the past three years.

Amber Smith said: ‘As you can imagine, we were all absolutely delighted with our successes in the Guild of Gold Lion Awards this year. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do so it’s pleasing that our efforts have been recognised.

‘But we’re not stopping now. We are most definitely aiming for success in the awards next time around, so watch this space!’