Peugeot honours best of UK dealer network at swanky London awards ceremony

Peugeot has honoured the very best of its UK dealer network at its annual ‘Guild of Gold Lion Awards’.

The swanky event, held in London’s exclusive Saatchi Gallery saw 23 of the French brand’s best performing retailers recognised for their performance throughout 2024.

Dealers were judged based on a number of different criteria, with the overall Guild of Lion Award going to Arthurs of Wrexham.

The Welsh business impressed the judges with its consistently outstanding results across key business areas, including new vehicle sales, customer satisfaction, aftersales service and support for EVs.

There were also gongs for Vertu’s Banbury site, which came out on top in both the Sales Award and the Business Centre of the Year category.

Elsewhere, Yeomans Worthing won the Aftersales Award, with a further 20 retailers recognised throughout the night.

Once the awards had all been dished out attendees were given private access to Peugeot’s exclusive Powered by Nature exhibition, which explores innovation and sustainable design by the natural world.

There was also a celebratory dinner and drinks with the Peugeot UK team on hand to mark the achievements of the brand’s most accomplished retail partners.

Reflecting on the night, Nina Dobson, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: ‘The Guild of Gold Lion Awards are about recognising the very best in our network; the teams who consistently go above and beyond for our customers and bring to life Peugeot’s ambition for an electrified and progressive future.

‘It was a pleasure to celebrate their achievements in the inspiring surroundings of our new gallery space and to share our Powered by Nature exhibition — a bold expression of our values and vision.

‘Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners, and thank you for your continued dedication and results.’