Finance chief Duncan Minto takes temporary charge of Renault following Luca de Meo departure

Renault Group has appointed Duncan Minto as its interim CEO, following the recent departure of former boss Luca de Meo.

Car Dealer reported last month that de Meo had quit the French carmaker after five years at the helm in order to take over at luxury fashion group Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

His exit has left Renault searching for a new long-term replacement to take the company forward but in the interim, the role will be filled by the Briton, Minto.

Currently chief financial officer of Renault Group, Minto will now manage the day-to-day management of the company, while the board hunt a permanent boss.

He will work alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, who will hold the position of Chairman of Renault s.a.s. – the operating company of the group – during this period.

Minto has been with Renault for almost three decades, having joined in 1997, and bosses say he has a ‘deep understanding of the issues at stake’.

The 50-year-old has held a number of positions during his time at Renault, including MD of Renault Ireland, CFO of the group’s Asia-Pacific region and CFO of Dacia.

Directors say that the selection process to find a new CEO is already ‘well underway’, overseen by the board’s governance and remuneration committee.

Elsewhere, Renault has also published its preliminary financial figures for the first half of 2025, which show group revenue up 2.5% at €27.6bn (£23,93bn).

The firm said results have been impacted by a lower than anticipated performance in June with volumes slightly lower than expected as a result of ‘increasing commercial pressure’ due to the ‘continuing decline in the retail market’

Renault Group will publish its half-year results on July 31.