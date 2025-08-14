News

Motorway changes online auction times to ‘better align with dealer business hours’

  • Motorway announces change to online used car auctions
  • Sales will now begin at 4.30pm and run until 3.30pm the following day
  • Bosses say change allows dealers to access two auctions within one working day

Motorway has extended the time that retailers have to bid in its online auctions as part of a drive to ‘better align with dealer business hours’.

The used car marketplace currently opens its digital sales from 7pm, with auctions running until 3.30pm the following afternoon, but that is set to change from today (Aug 14).

The firm’s next auction will be now begin at 4.30pm, with all subsequent sales set to get underway the same time slot going forward.

Auctions will continue to end at 3.30pm but Motorway says the latest change will allow dealers to access two auctions within one working day.

Confirming the news, Dan Seligman, director of dealer services at Motorway, said: ‘We know that having greater operational flexibility is a key priority for dealers growing their business.

‘With our new extended auction timings, dealers are able to bid from 4.30pm right through until 3.30pm the following day.

‘This gives them access to two auctions within one working day, with up to 2,000 cars in each auction.

‘Our latest timings update is another way that we’re taking dealer feedback on board and making the end-to-end Motorway experience as seamless as possible.

‘As well as being able to effortlessly source, pay, fund, and transport quality stock within the platform, dealers now have access to even more stock at the times that are most convenient for them.’

The change in time will not impact Motorway’s proxy bidding feature, which will continue to allow the platform to automatically bid on dealers’ behalf up to an agreed price cap – without the need for them to be constantly logged in.

