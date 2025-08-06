Omoda & Jaecoo achieve record UK market share as Ron Brooks announces third dealership

Omoda and Jaecoo have continued their growth in the UK by achieving their highest ever market share of 2.71% in July, with the Chinese brands set to open yet another new showroom in Nottinghamshire.

Yesterday’s new car figures from the SMMT showed that the Chinese outfits registered a a 2.71% market share in the seventh month of the year, with 1,874 Omoda and 1,915 Jaecoo vehicles registered.

The figure represents a rise from June’s market share of 2.1% and the Chery-owned operations are showing no signs of slowing down.

That is because the brands are to expand their rapidly growing dealer network once again, with Ron Brooks Motor Group set to open its third Omoda and Jaecoo showroom in Mansfield.

The dealer group is hoping to have the new site up and running in time for next month’s new plate day, when it will join existing businesses already located in Derby and Leicester.

It is also anticipated that the new addition will see us the retailer push beyond £150m in annual revenue.

Commenting on the new site, Tom Slack, group chief commercial officer at Ron Brooks, said: ‘I am very pleased to announce Ron Brooks Motor Group will open our third Omoda and Jaecoo business in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

‘As one of the original first partners to represent the Stylish Omoda brand and sister premium brand Jaecoo, our third centre will open alongside our existing businesses already located in Derby and Leicester, underlining our market area and commitment to the East Midlands region.

‘This makes us one of the largest Omoda and Jaecoo partners in the UK, and is something we are very proud of. We are pleased to receive the continued confidence from the OJ team in our performance levels and are grateful that our partnership is strengthening further.

‘This growth announcement fits our strategy of growing meaningful brand relationships with selected partners at scale and the latest addition will see us push beyond £150m in annual revenue.

‘We will begin to open in Mansfield for the September plate change, and will work out of a temporary solution.

‘We have also committed to a new build dealership via significant investment in a brand new facility for this project, which further demonstrates our commitment and confidence in these brands, which will come to life over the coming months.’

Reflecting on the Chinese brands’ increased market share, Gary Lan, CEO of Omoda and Jaecoo UK, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to have earned the trust of thousands of UK drivers in such a short space of time.

‘To be competing with, and in some cases outperforming, long-established brands is a strong vote of confidence from customers – and a clear signal that the UK market is hungry for something new.

‘This isn’t just a spike, however. It’s the beginning of something much bigger. We’re building trust, proving ourselves, and giving customers more than they expect. As today’s announcement confirms, we’re only just getting started.’