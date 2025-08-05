FJ Chalke chosen by building firm for the supply of over 150 bespoke vans

Family-run dealer group FJ Chalke has been chosen by a well-known building firm for the supply of Nissan vans.

The partnership between FJ Chalke Wincanton, in Somerset, and Jones Building Group involves the delivery of more than 150 Nissan Primastars over the coming weeks and months.

Founded in 1979, Jones Building Group is a highly respected property services provider employing more than 200 people with offices in Yeovil, Exeter, Portishead, Bodmin and Eastleigh.

Abigail Hull, business development manager at FJ Chalke, recently arranged for the first consignment of fully-equipped Nissan Primastars to be delivered.

Modifications have included the addition of ply lining for durability and protection; roof racks for additional utility; speed limiters to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers; and seat covers and mats to limit interior wear.

The vans will be sure to catch the eye of other road users because they have been professionally decaled with the eye-catching livery of Davey Roofing, a Jones Building Group subsidiary.

Hull said: ‘This ongoing collaboration between FJ Chalke and Jones Building Group demonstrates the strength of local partnerships and our shared commitment to quality and efficiency.

‘We are delighted to support Jones Building Group and thank them for their custom. We look forward to continuing this partnership long into the future.’

As well as its Wincanton Nissan dealership, FJ Chalke, which has a proud history of serving its local communities since 1929, operates a busy showroom representing the Japanese brand in Yeovil.