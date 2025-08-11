Jaguar Land Rover sees profits fall by nearly 50% after US trade tariffs take effect

JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) saw profits nearly cut in half after sales slipped and US trade tariffs began to bite.

The British brand reported a 49.4% plunge in underlying pre-tax profits to £351m in its first quarter to the end of June.

It follows a 9.2% drop in revenues to £6.6bn, after a temporary pause in exports to the US and the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models ahead of the brand’s all-electric rebirth in 2026.

JLR said US tariffs had a ‘direct and material impact on profitability and cash flow in the period’.

But it added the ‘US-UK trade deal will significantly reduce the financial impact of US tariffs going forward’.

The Tata-owned group last month dealt a blow to workers, announcing plans to axe up to 500 management jobs in the UK.

The cuts will impact 1.5% of its UK workforce of more than 33,000, with the jobs going as part of a voluntary redundancy programme for managers.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said the results come amid ‘challenging global economic conditions’.

He added: ‘We are grateful to the UK and US governments for delivering at speed the new UK-US trade deal, which will lessen the significant US tariff impact in subsequent quarters, as will, in due course, the EU-US trade deal announced on July 27.’

Mardell announced plans to retire in November after three years at the helm and 35 years with the company.

He will be replaced by PB Balaji, group financial officer of Tata Motors.

JLR halted new shipments to the US in April but restarted exports in early May amid hopes that a trade deal for the sector would be struck.

The car firm saw wholesale sales in North America drop by 12.2% year-on-year in the quarter after the pause.

The group has since welcomed trade deals with the US, which reduced tariffs on UK-made vehicles exported to America from 27.5% to 10% from June 30.

An EU-US trade deal was also announced on July 27, which will reduce the tariffs on JLR’s vehicles made in the EU and exported to the US from 27.5% to 15%.