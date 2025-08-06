Electric car values were the strongest in July compared to other fuel types

Electric car values in July have shown increased consumer confidence in them and their pricing, with the latest figures showing their prices held stronger month-on-month than any other fuel type.

Overall price changes in the month were very small, but data from both Percayso has shown that retail values for EVs dropped the least, down just 0.3%. Meanwhile, EVs aged one-year saw their prices increase by 0.4%.

This was compared to a 1.75% drop for diesels and 0.5% for both hybrids and petrol.

Automotive expert, Derren Martin, commented on the data: ‘Percayso’s latest update suggests July has proved to be another stable month in the used car market, despite the holiday season being in full swing.

‘A key point this month is that electric vehicles have been the strongest performing fuel type with regard to retail price changes. The recently announced government grant for new EVs is stoking consumer interest in used EVs, too.

‘The Nissan Leaf, Audi Q4 E-Tron and MG ZS EV were the strongest EVs concerning price changes, all increasing from their previous price positions in June.’

A similar pattern was seen at Auto Trader, who reported an 0.4% increase in used EV prices and also saw they were the quickest fuel type to sell in July averaging just 28 days compared to 32 in June when it was the slowest.

Martin added: ‘Overall, the used car market remains strong, and retail prices are continuing to hold up well. Battery electric vehicles are certainly one to keep an eye on, with interest increasing from both dealers and consumers.

‘As eligibility for the Electric Car Grant for new cars and manufacturers pricing strategies off the back of this become clearer, it will be fascinating to see what, if any, knock-on effect this may cause to used EV prices.

‘Increased consumer interest in used EVs may counter-balance any impact of reductions of new prices on the used car market, leading to negligible impact on used EV prices.

‘They are likely to remain particularly nuanced over the coming months, however, so attention to detail on pricing is vital.’