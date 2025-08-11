Stellantis recall woes move up a gear – now 72,000 cars called back over potential fire risk

Some 72,000 cars from brands such as Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall have been recalled due to potential fire risk.

Carmaker Stellantis has confirmed 28 models from Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall are affected, and insisted the recall is ‘voluntary’.

A high pressure fuel pipe is at the heart of the recall, said Stellantis, with loose nuts potentially leading to leaks, and, ‘in a worst case scenario’, fire in the engine bay.

The recall was prompted by 11 reported cases of cars catching fire in France.

A Stellantis spokesperson told the PA news agency: ‘Having customer safety and satisfaction at the core of its values, Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 72,000 in the UK due to a potential issue with the high pressure fuel pipe.

‘Some 2023-2025 Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat vehicles may face fuel leakage at the high-pressure pipe between the high-pressure pump and the rail due to loosened nuts. This can potentially lead to higher fuel leakage consumption and, in a worst-case scenario, to occurrences of fire in the engine.’

They added: ‘Stellantis already started the proactive outreach to vehicle owners, asking them to contact the dealer network to schedule an appointment.

‘The rework consists of retightening the nut connections on the high-pressure pipe and the screws of the rail. It takes less than half an hour and is free of charge.’

Drivers have been told that they can contact their local dealer through the firm’s website or by phone.

The news comes on top of a major ‘stop-drive’ order issued by the carmaker in June.

Owners of certain Citroen C3 and DS3 cars were told to stop driving their cars ‘immediately’ due to potentially faulty airbags.

It caused widespread concern, with dealers reporting they were under ‘immense pressure’ to fix customers’ cars, with some warning that fixes may not happen ‘until 2026’.

Last week, the carmaker was blasted by Which? for its ‘chaotic’ handling of the recall programme.